Wilmer Flores will lead the San Francisco Giants into a matchup with Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB action with 166 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (697 total).

The Cubs rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.269).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.

Hendricks has recorded 10 quality starts this season.

Hendricks is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Graham Ashcraft 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Wicks Tristan Beck 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt

