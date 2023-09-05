Cody Bellinger vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Cody Bellinger (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (131) this season while batting .320 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381 with three homers.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 81 of 107 games this year (75.7%), including multiple hits 38 times (35.5%).
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (19.6%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 51 games this season (47.7%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season (56.1%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.315
|AVG
|.324
|.360
|OBP
|.367
|.552
|SLG
|.546
|26
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|44
|34/15
|K/BB
|37/16
|11
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (4-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.16 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 38 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
