On Monday, Yan Gomes (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .265 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

In 61.7% of his games this season (58 of 94), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 34 games this season (36.2%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (33.0%), including five multi-run games (5.3%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .275 AVG .256 .317 OBP .299 .423 SLG .402 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings