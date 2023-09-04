Monday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (42-96) and Chicago White Sox (53-84) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans (5-4, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 3.97 ERA).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 11-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (562 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.89 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule