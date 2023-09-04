Trayce Thompson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .164 with a double, six home runs and 18 walks.
- In 25.0% of his 52 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (7.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson has an RBI in six of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 52 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Lenyn Sosa
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Korey Lee
- Click Here for Luis Robert
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|.143
|AVG
|.176
|.250
|OBP
|.222
|.400
|SLG
|.176
|3
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|17/5
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Ragans (5-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.