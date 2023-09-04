The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 103 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 22 games this season (21.4%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34 games this season (33.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .239 AVG .244 .274 OBP .294 .305 SLG .294 10 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 51/8 K/BB 52/15 3 SB 9

