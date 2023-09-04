On Monday, Nick Madrigal (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .273 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 46 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 76 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Madrigal has an RBI in 18 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (25 of 76), with two or more runs six times (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .270 AVG .276 .333 OBP .317 .374 SLG .362 7 XBH 10 2 HR 0 9 RBI 16 11/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings