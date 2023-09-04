Korey Lee vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee has three walks while hitting .045.
- Lee produced a hit in one of eight games so far this season.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Lee has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|.063
|AVG
|.000
|.167
|OBP
|.143
|.063
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|5/2
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 179 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ragans (5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
