Jeimer Candelario vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 152 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .259.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 80 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has had an RBI in 43 games this year (33.3%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|64
|.333
|AVG
|.256
|.423
|OBP
|.331
|.533
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|29
|1
|HR
|14
|4
|RBI
|39
|12/7
|K/BB
|62/22
|2
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4).
