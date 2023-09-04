Ian Happ vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .763 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on September 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Giants Player Props
|Cubs vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Giants Odds
|Cubs vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Giants
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .248 with 86 walks and 73 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 86th in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 86 of 134 games this year (64.2%), including multiple hits 29 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 134), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has an RBI in 43 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 55 of 134 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.242
|AVG
|.255
|.351
|OBP
|.377
|.419
|SLG
|.430
|23
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|33
|69/39
|K/BB
|62/47
|5
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.