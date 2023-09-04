Eloy Jiménez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Eloy Jimenez (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .277.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 70 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (38 of 97), with two or more RBI 13 times (13.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (38 of 97), with two or more runs three times (3.1%).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.292
|AVG
|.259
|.336
|OBP
|.303
|.441
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|24
|41/14
|K/BB
|38/11
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ragans (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
