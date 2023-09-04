On Monday, Eloy Jimenez (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .277.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 70 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (38 of 97), with two or more RBI 13 times (13.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (38 of 97), with two or more runs three times (3.1%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .292 AVG .259 .336 OBP .303 .441 SLG .458 16 XBH 17 7 HR 8 30 RBI 24 41/14 K/BB 38/11 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings