Cody Bellinger vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (hitting .326 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 16 RBI), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 130 hits, batting .320 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Bellinger will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with three homers in his last games.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 80 of 106 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 38 times (35.8%).
- In 19.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 51 games this year (48.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (17.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.317
|AVG
|.324
|.362
|OBP
|.367
|.558
|SLG
|.546
|26
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|44
|34/15
|K/BB
|37/16
|11
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-11) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 180 1/3 innings pitched, with 169 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 31st.
