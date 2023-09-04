Andrew Vaughn vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and five RBI), battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .255.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 85 of 126 games this season (67.5%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (24.6%).
- In 13.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in 46 games this season (36.5%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (49 of 126), with two or more runs five times (4.0%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.261
|AVG
|.250
|.323
|OBP
|.306
|.441
|SLG
|.407
|21
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|35
|43/15
|K/BB
|61/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ragans (5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.
