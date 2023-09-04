The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and five RBI), battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .255.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 85 of 126 games this season (67.5%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (24.6%).

In 13.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has driven in a run in 46 games this season (36.5%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (49 of 126), with two or more runs five times (4.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .261 AVG .250 .323 OBP .306 .441 SLG .407 21 XBH 23 11 HR 6 34 RBI 35 43/15 K/BB 61/16 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings