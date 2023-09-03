On Sunday, Zack Short (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Guaranteed Rate Field

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .224 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Short has gotten at least one hit in 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), with at least two hits seven times (8.8%).

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 80), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Short has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (16.3%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 33 .250 AVG .188 .309 OBP .286 .420 SLG .288 9 XBH 6 5 HR 1 20 RBI 9 30/10 K/BB 24/11 2 SB 1

