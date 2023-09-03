Yan Gomes vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the mound, on September 3 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Reds
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Odds
|Cubs vs Reds Prediction
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .266.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 58 of 93 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (20.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|49
|.275
|AVG
|.258
|.317
|OBP
|.301
|.423
|SLG
|.405
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.