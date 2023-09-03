The Detroit Tigers (62-74) ride a three-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Chicago White Sox (53-83) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (3-3) for the Tigers and Michael Kopech (5-12) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-3, 3.93 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.08 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-12 with a 5.08 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.

Kopech has recorded five quality starts this year.

Kopech heads into this game with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 25 outings this season.

Michael Kopech vs. Tigers

He meets a Tigers offense that ranks 29th in the league with 541 total runs scored while batting .235 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .379 slugging percentage (29th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 138 home runs (24th in the league).

Kopech has a 2.57 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP against the Tigers this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .125 batting average over one appearance.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (3-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.93, a 5.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073 in 10 games this season.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

