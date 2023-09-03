Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (62-74) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Chicago White Sox (53-83) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Tigers (-150). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (3-3, 3.93 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox and Tigers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the White Sox (+125), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the White Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 13 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 4-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 60% chance to win.

The Tigers went 1-3 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 30, or 33.3%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 11-25 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.