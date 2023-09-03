Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 149 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 560 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 21st with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.422 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (5-12) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 25 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Orioles L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers L 10-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease - 9/6/2023 Royals - Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal

