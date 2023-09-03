Sunday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (53-83) against the Detroit Tigers (62-74) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (3-3) versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-12).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (33.3%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won 11 of 36 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (560 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule