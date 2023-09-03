The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson and his .400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Tigers.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has a double, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .168.

Thompson has gotten at least one hit in 25.5% of his games this year (13 of 51), with multiple hits three times (5.9%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Thompson has driven in a run in six games this season (11.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this season (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .250 OBP .362 .400 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 17/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings