Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .386 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 102 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 102 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year (33 of 102), with two or more runs nine times (8.8%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .233 AVG .244 .270 OBP .294 .295 SLG .294 9 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 50/8 K/BB 52/15 3 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings