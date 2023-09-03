Sunday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (53-83) versus the Detroit Tigers (62-74) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (3-3) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-12).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won 13 out of the 24 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

Detroit has entered nine games this season favored by -150 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 60% chance to win.

Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 541 (four per game).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).

Tigers Schedule