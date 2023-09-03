Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Skubal Stats

The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (3-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Aug. 29 6.0 4 3 2 9 2 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 6.0 6 4 4 7 1 at Guardians Aug. 18 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 117 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .232/.318/.438 slash line on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 92 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.351/.525 on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Robert Stats

Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.324/.560 on the year.

Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI (132 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .275/.339/.373 so far this year.

Benintendi enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

