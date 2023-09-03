Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (62-74) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (53-83) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to upset. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (3-3, 3.93 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.08 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a record of 4-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 60% chance to win.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 30, or 33.3%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 11-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

