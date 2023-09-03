Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 24th in MLB action with 138 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .379, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers are 27th in the majors with a .235 batting average.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (541 total).

The Tigers are 27th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Skubal has recorded two quality starts this season.

Skubal is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Brendan White Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox W 10-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Tarik Skubal Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech

