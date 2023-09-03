After hitting .297 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Carson Spiers) at 12:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Carson Spiers

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .393, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

In 73.0% of his 126 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 42 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 126), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has an RBI in 38 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .299 AVG .262 .367 OBP .314 .422 SLG .363 19 XBH 18 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 40/18 18 SB 16

Reds Pitching Rankings