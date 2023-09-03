Miguel Cabrera vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .257 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (51 of 81), with at least two hits 14 times (17.3%).
- He has homered in 3.7% of his games this year, and 1% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 19 games this season (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 of 81 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.261
|AVG
|.254
|.324
|OBP
|.320
|.358
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|15
|36/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (186 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-12 with a 5.08 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.