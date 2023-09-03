The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .257 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (51 of 81), with at least two hits 14 times (17.3%).

He has homered in 3.7% of his games this year, and 1% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 19 games this season (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 17 of 81 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .261 AVG .254 .324 OBP .320 .358 SLG .341 9 XBH 10 2 HR 1 12 RBI 15 36/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings