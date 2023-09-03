Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 3 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2200, put them ninth in the league.
Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +135
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.
- Detroit sported the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst defensively (392.4 yards allowed per game).
- At home last season, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.
- When favorites, Detroit was 3-2. When underdogs, the Lions went 5-5.
- The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC as a whole.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff had 29 TD passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).
- Click here to read about Goff's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
- Should you draft St. Brown in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.
- Is Montgomery worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Jones' 2023 fantasy value!
- As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Anzalone amassed 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Lions Player Futures
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of September 3 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.