Kerry Carpenter, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 25 walks while batting .289.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 59 of 93 games this year (63.4%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (28.0%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (19.4%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this season (35.5%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (38.7%), including eight multi-run games (8.6%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .352 AVG .222 .402 OBP .298 .521 SLG .529 15 XBH 19 6 HR 14 24 RBI 32 40/11 K/BB 42/14 2 SB 0

