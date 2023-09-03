Kerry Carpenter vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 25 walks while batting .289.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 59 of 93 games this year (63.4%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (28.0%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (19.4%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this season (35.5%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (38.7%), including eight multi-run games (8.6%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.352
|AVG
|.222
|.402
|OBP
|.298
|.521
|SLG
|.529
|15
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|32
|40/11
|K/BB
|42/14
|2
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (5-12) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 5-12 with a 5.08 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
