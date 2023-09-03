Jeimer Candelario vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .091 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .259.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 79 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (55 of 128), with two or more runs 14 times (10.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|48
|.262
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.351
|.468
|SLG
|.511
|32
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|29
|55/25
|K/BB
|45/18
|3
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (189 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 25 years old.
