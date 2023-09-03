Elvis Andrus vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 30, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .243 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 50 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (23.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (13.3%).
- He has scored in 27.8% of his games this season (25 of 90), with two or more runs eight times (8.9%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.231
|.314
|OBP
|.298
|.340
|SLG
|.356
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|30/11
|K/BB
|27/13
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.93, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
