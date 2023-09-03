On Sunday, Dansby Swanson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Carson Spiers TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while batting .242.

In 59.0% of his 122 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (33.6%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (13.1%).

In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .269 AVG .218 .335 OBP .321 .458 SLG .372 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 36 RBI 30 58/22 K/BB 73/35 1 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings