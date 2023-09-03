Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (71-67) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (72-64) at 12:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Reds, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Carson Spiers.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have won 41 out of the 71 games, or 57.7%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 26-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 677 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

