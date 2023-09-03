On Sunday, Carson Kelly (batting .360 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .222.

In 16 of 36 games this season (44.4%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .153 AVG .325 .231 OBP .378 .169 SLG .450 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 20/6 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings