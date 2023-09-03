How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Kyle Tucker and Gleyber Torres will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB action with 180 total home runs.
- Houston's .428 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Astros rank eighth in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (689 total runs).
- The Astros rank sixth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 195 home runs.
- New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 576 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- New York averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.234 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Javier enters the game with nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Javier is trying to collect his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Michael King (3-5) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing three hits.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Dane Dunning
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Michael King
|Tarik Skubal
|8/30/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Brendan White
|8/31/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/1/2023
|Astros
|W 6-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Justin Verlander
|9/2/2023
|Astros
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Cristian Javier
|9/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tarik Skubal
|9/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|-
|9/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Wade Miley
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.