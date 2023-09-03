On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .373.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 125th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

In 92 of 123 games this season (74.8%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

In 4.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Benintendi has driven home a run in 33 games this year (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (40.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 63 .291 AVG .261 .360 OBP .320 .404 SLG .346 19 XBH 17 3 HR 2 16 RBI 24 43/24 K/BB 35/21 7 SB 6

