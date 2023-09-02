The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .237.

McKinstry has recorded a hit in 76 of 125 games this season (60.8%), including 16 multi-hit games (12.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 23 games this year (18.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.8% of his games this season (46 of 125), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .254 AVG .221 .333 OBP .282 .408 SLG .318 19 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 10 48/23 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 8

White Sox Pitching Rankings