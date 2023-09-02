Yan Gomes vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- In 62.0% of his 92 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (8.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had an RBI in 34 games this season (37.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year (31 of 92), with two or more runs five times (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.275
|AVG
|.258
|.317
|OBP
|.302
|.423
|SLG
|.409
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.35, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.