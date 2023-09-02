The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

In 62.0% of his 92 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (8.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had an RBI in 34 games this season (37.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year (31 of 92), with two or more runs five times (5.4%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .275 AVG .258 .317 OBP .302 .423 SLG .409 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings