White Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 2
Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox (53-82) and Detroit Tigers (61-74) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.
The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (6-6) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (2-6).
White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 21, or 53.8%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 23-21 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored 560 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Paul Blackburn
|August 28
|@ Orioles
|L 9-0
|Michael Kopech vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 29
|@ Orioles
|L 9-3
|Jesse Scholtens vs Dean Kremer
|August 30
|@ Orioles
|W 10-5
|Dylan Cease vs Kyle Gibson
|September 1
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 2
|Tigers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
|September 3
|Tigers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Tarik Skubal
|September 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Cole Ragans
|September 5
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs TBA
|September 6
|@ Royals
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Jordan Lyles
|September 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Reese Olson
