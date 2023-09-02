Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox (53-82) and Detroit Tigers (61-74) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (6-6) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (2-6).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 21, or 53.8%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 23-21 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 560 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).

White Sox Schedule