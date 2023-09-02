The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .386 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 16 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .241.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 61 of 101 games this season (60.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (28.7%).

He has homered in one of 101 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 22 games this year (21.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 33 games this season (32.7%), including nine multi-run games (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .237 AVG .244 .274 OBP .294 .300 SLG .294 9 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 50/8 K/BB 52/15 3 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings