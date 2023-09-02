Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox (53-82) and Detroit Tigers (61-74) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (6-6, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (2-6, 5.10 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have come away with 45 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 45 times in 108 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (531 total).

The Tigers have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule