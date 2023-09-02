Seiya Suzuki vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .263.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 73 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (11.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 36 games this year (32.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 111 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|61
|.223
|AVG
|.295
|.302
|OBP
|.364
|.340
|SLG
|.515
|12
|XBH
|28
|5
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|27
|49/20
|K/BB
|61/27
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (8-4 with a 3.35 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.35, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
