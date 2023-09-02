On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .263.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 73 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (11.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 36 games this year (32.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 of 111 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 61 .223 AVG .295 .302 OBP .364 .340 SLG .515 12 XBH 28 5 HR 9 22 RBI 27 49/20 K/BB 61/27 2 SB 3

