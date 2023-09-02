The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the White Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .288 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

In 71.7% of his 99 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Greene has an RBI in 29 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .303 AVG .273 .357 OBP .340 .456 SLG .437 18 XBH 16 5 HR 6 16 RBI 21 60/17 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings