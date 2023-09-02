The Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) face the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Fresno State matchup.

Purdue vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Purdue vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Purdue compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Boilermakers covered the spread twice last season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Fresno State compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bulldogs were an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.