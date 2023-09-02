The Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0) visit the Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On offense, Purdue ranked 75th in the FBS with 26.6 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 74th in points allowed (367.4 points allowed per contest). Fresno State put up 402.6 yards per game on offense last year (53rd in the FBS), and it gave up 338.6 yards per game (31st) on the other side of the ball.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins.

Purdue vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Fresno State Key Statistics (2022)

Purdue Fresno State 399.8 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.6 (34th) 367.4 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.6 (59th) 121.6 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.5 (92nd) 278.1 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.1 (27th) 23 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Purdue Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Aidan O'Connell had 3,481 passing yards (248.6 per game), a 64.2% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Last season, Devin Mockobee ran for 968 yards on 196 attempts (69.1 yards per game) and scored nine times. Mockobee also collected 31 catches for 274 yards.

Dylan Downing put up 351 rushing yards on 93 carries and four touchdowns last season.

Charlie Jones amassed 110 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He was targeted 159 times, and averaged 97.2 yards per game.

Payne Durham produced last season, grabbing 56 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 40 receiving yards per game.

TJ Sheffield reeled in 46 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game last year.

Fresno State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jake Haener threw for 2,896 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Jordan Mims averaged 97.9 rushing yards and collected 18 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Malik Sherrod rushed for 433 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper was targeted 8.1 times per game and racked up 1,083 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Nikko Remigio averaged 60.9 receiving yards on 6.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Zane Pope caught 48 passes on his way to 616 receiving yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

