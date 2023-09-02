Oddsmakers give the Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0). Purdue is favored by 3.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 47.5 points.

Purdue averaged 399.8 yards per game on offense last year (56th in the FBS), and it gave up 367.4 yards per game (53rd) on defense. Fresno State compiled 402.6 yards per game on offense last season (53rd in the FBS), and it ranked 31st on the other side of the ball with 338.6 yards allowed per game.

Purdue vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

TV Channel: BTN

Purdue vs Fresno State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Purdue -3.5 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -190 +155

Week 1 Big Ten Betting Trends

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue covered the spread five times in 14 games last year.

The Boilermakers were favored by 3.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Last year, nine of Purdue's 14 games went over the point total.

Purdue won 80% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +155 odds on them winning this game.

The Boilermakers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Purdue Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Charlie Jones had 110 catches for 1,361 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In 14 games, Aidan O'Connell threw for 3,481 yards (248.6 per game), with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.2%.

On the ground, Devin Mockobee scored nine touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 968 yards (69.1 per game).

Mockobee also had 31 catches for 274 yards and zero TDs.

Payne Durham had 56 receptions for 560 yards (40 per game) and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Sanoussi Kane compiled 50 tackles, two TFL, and one sack in 14 games last year.

Jalen Graham had one interception to go with 49 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Cam Allen compiled 37 tackles and three interceptions in 14 games played a season ago.

Jack Sullivan recorded 5.5 sacks to go with four TFL and 26 tackles in 14 games.

