When the Fresno State Bulldogs play the Purdue Boilermakers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Purdue vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (+3.5) Over (47.5) Fresno State 28, Purdue 24

Week 1 Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Boilermakers a 63.6% chance to win.

The Boilermakers put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Purdue had two wins ATS (2-4) as 3.5-point or greater favorites last season.

The Boilermakers and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 14 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 4.9 fewer than the average total in last season's Purdue contests.

Fresno State Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 40.8% chance to win.

The Bulldogs compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.

Fresno State won once ATS (1-2) as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.

Bulldogs games went over the point total seven out of 14 times last year.

The average total for Fresno State's games last season was 54.1 points, 6.6 more than this game's over/under.

Boilermakers vs. Bulldogs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Purdue 26.6 27.4 29.7 21.8 22 43 Fresno State 30.6 19.4 33.5 15.5 28 16

