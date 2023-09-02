The Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0) in college football action at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Purdue vs. Fresno State?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 28, Purdue 24

Fresno State 28, Purdue 24 Purdue finished with a 4-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Boilermakers had a record of 4-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter last year (80%).

Fresno State was an underdog four times last season and won twice.

The Bulldogs had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The Boilermakers have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (+3.5)



Fresno State (+3.5) Against the spread, Purdue went 5-9-0 last year.

The Boilermakers had two wins ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last season.

Fresno State posted a 7-7-0 record against the spread last year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more, the Bulldogs had one win ATS (1-2) last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Purdue played 10 games with more than 47.5 total points, its current matchup's over/under, last season.

Purdue played in eight games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 47.5 points.

These teams averaged a combined 57.2 points per game a season ago, 9.7 more points than the over/under of 47.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.4 51.4 53.4 Implied Total AVG 31.9 33.6 30.3 ATS Record 5-9-0 1-6-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-0 4-3-0 5-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 0-2 3-3

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 54 54.1 Implied Total AVG 34.1 34.7 33.4 ATS Record 7-7-0 4-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-7-0 3-4-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 5-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

