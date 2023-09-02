Saturday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 28, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Brewers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .202.

In 44.4% of his games this season (36 of 81), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (22.2%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 22 games this year (27.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season (40.7%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 43 .176 AVG .223 .291 OBP .289 .519 SLG .492 13 XBH 16 12 HR 9 22 RBI 19 43/17 K/BB 59/11 2 SB 2

