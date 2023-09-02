Luis Robert vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 132 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .560.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Robert will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 69.3% of his 127 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 26% of his games in 2023 (33 of 127), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has an RBI in 48 of 127 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 63 of 127 games this season, and more than once 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|.261
|AVG
|.280
|.317
|OBP
|.331
|.577
|SLG
|.545
|36
|XBH
|33
|17
|HR
|18
|35
|RBI
|36
|63/14
|K/BB
|88/14
|4
|SB
|13
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 5.10 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.